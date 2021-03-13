Global BC Recipes: Cinnamon bun pancakes

Send this page to someone via email

Spring break is here for much of B.C., making it the perfect time to sit down for a family breakfast with this decadent treat.

Chef Scott Minns of Vancouver’s Jam Café shows you how its done.

Ingredients

Pancackes

Yields 9 – 6 inch pancakes

3 cups flour

1tbsp baking powder

1tsp salt

3/4 cup granulated sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

2-½ cups milk

6 eggs separated

Maple Butter

Yields approx. 1 cup

Keeps in fridge for 1 month

250ml pure maple syrup

¼ cup cubed unsalted butter (cold)

Cream cheese frosting

Yields approx 1-½ cups

Keeps in fridge approximately 2 weeks

1 package Philadelphia style cream cheese or equivalent (softened)

½ cup icing sugar

1 tsp pure vanilla extract

¼ cup whole milk

pinch salt

Cinnamon swirl

Yields 1 cup

shelf stable in airtight container

1 cup liquid honey

¼ cup ground cinnamon

Method

Pancackes

Separate whites and whip to stiff peaks. Whisk yolks, milk and vanilla together. Combine all dry ingredients together in large bowl. Add wet ingredients to dry and combine being careful not to over mix. Fold in ½ of whipped egg whites until incorporated. Fold in second ½ of whites until batter is light and airy. Use within 1 to 2 hours for best results.

Maple Butter

Bring maple syrup to a simmer over medium heat in small saucepan. Add cold butter cubes to pan and remove from heat. Gently swirl or whisk in butter until butter has incorporated and thickened maple syrup.

Cream cheese frosting

Add all ingredients to food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down side once with spatula. Add to squeeze bottle and refrigerate.

Cinammon swirl

Add ingredients to small bowl and whisk until cinnamon is incorporated. Add to squeeze bottle.

Assembly

Prepare cream cheese frosting, cinnamon swirl and maple butter. Prepare pancake batter. Heat griddle or large fry pan to medium heat. Using ⅓ cup or 2oz ladle scoop 2 -3 pancakes on to hot griddle. Immediately swirl cinnamon honey into top of pancakes starting from center and working outward. Cook until golden colour on the bottom(approx. 5 minutes) lifting edges of pancake to check doneness. Flip carefully and finish cooking another 2-3 minutes.

Plating: Stack 3 pancakes on plate. Pour warm maple butter over pancakes until just covered. Swirl cream cheese frosting over cakes as per cinnamon honey and dust lightly with icing sugar.

