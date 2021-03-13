Global BC Recipes: Cinnamon bun pancakes

Spring break is here for much of B.C., making it the perfect time to sit down for a family breakfast with this decadent treat.
Chef Scott Minns of Vancouver’s Jam Café shows you how its done.
Ingredients
Pancackes
Yields 9 – 6 inch pancakes
- 3 cups flour
- 1tbsp baking powder
- 1tsp salt
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- 2-½ cups milk
- 6 eggs separated
Maple Butter
Yields approx. 1 cup
Keeps in fridge for 1 month
- 250ml pure maple syrup
- ¼ cup cubed unsalted butter (cold)
Cream cheese frosting
Yields approx 1-½ cups
Keeps in fridge approximately 2 weeks
- 1 package Philadelphia style cream cheese or equivalent (softened)
- ½ cup icing sugar
- 1 tsp pure vanilla extract
- ¼ cup whole milk
- pinch salt
Cinnamon swirl
Yields 1 cup
shelf stable in airtight container
- 1 cup liquid honey
- ¼ cup ground cinnamon
Method
Pancackes
- Separate whites and whip to stiff peaks.
- Whisk yolks, milk and vanilla together.
- Combine all dry ingredients together in large bowl.
- Add wet ingredients to dry and combine being careful not to over mix.
- Fold in ½ of whipped egg whites until incorporated.
- Fold in second ½ of whites until batter is light and airy.
- Use within 1 to 2 hours for best results.
Maple Butter
- Bring maple syrup to a simmer over medium heat in small saucepan.
- Add cold butter cubes to pan and remove from heat.
- Gently swirl or whisk in butter until butter has incorporated and thickened maple syrup.
Cream cheese frosting
- Add all ingredients to food processor and blend until smooth, scraping down side once with spatula.
- Add to squeeze bottle and refrigerate.
Cinammon swirl
- Add ingredients to small bowl and whisk until cinnamon is incorporated.
- Add to squeeze bottle.
Assembly
- Prepare cream cheese frosting, cinnamon swirl and maple butter.
- Prepare pancake batter.
- Heat griddle or large fry pan to medium heat.
- Using ⅓ cup or 2oz ladle scoop 2 -3 pancakes on to hot griddle.
- Immediately swirl cinnamon honey into top of pancakes starting from center and working outward.
- Cook until golden colour on the bottom(approx. 5 minutes) lifting edges of pancake to check doneness.
- Flip carefully and finish cooking another 2-3 minutes.
Plating: Stack 3 pancakes on plate. Pour warm maple butter over pancakes until just covered. Swirl cream cheese frosting over cakes as per cinnamon honey and dust lightly with icing sugar.
