Comments

Health

Ontario family doctors in some regions will start giving COVID-19 vaccinations Saturday

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 13, 2021 9:24 am
Ontario coronavirus models show pandemic progress has stalled
The increased mobility from eased restrictions along with the continued rise of variants have stalled Ontario's progress in fighting COVID-19. Models presented on Thursday have provincial officials warning the next three weeks will determine the quality of our summer.

TORONTO — Some family doctors in Ontario will start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in six regions today.

The province announced this week that some family doctors in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

The Ontario Medical Association says physicians in those regions are asking for patience as they begin administering doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca to people aged 60 to 64 years old on Saturday.

Read more: Brampton Amazon facility must close, workers need to self-isolate amid outbreak: Peel Public health

They are asking people not to call their doctors’ office, saying that physicians will contact eligible patients.

The doctors are getting a limited number of doses — some 29,500 shots — but that could increase as more vaccine shipments arrive.

Another pilot project offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents aged 60 to 64 in pharmacies in three public health units – Toronto, Windsor and Kingston – launched fully on Friday.

Some Kingston area pharmacies start administering covid vaccine
Some Kingston area pharmacies start administering covid vaccine
© 2021 The Canadian Press
