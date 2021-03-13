Ontario reports more than 1,400 new coronavirus cases, 11 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,468 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 316,359.

“Locally, there are 381 new cases in Toronto, 226 in Peel and 168 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

It marks the largest single-day increase in cases since Monday when 1,631 were reported, though officials said that total was affected by “a data catch-up process.”

Other than Monday, Ontario hasn’t seen a single-day jump in cases as high as Saturday’s since Feb. 7, when 1,489 were reported.

A total of 297,403 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,151.

Eleven new deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,138.

More than 58,400 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed a total of 11,707,491 tests and 29,756 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.9 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 2.4 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent. Provincial figures showed there are 689 people hospitalized with the virus (up by 13), with 275 in intensive care (down by seven), 175 of whom are on a ventilator (down by 14). As of 8 p.m. Friday, 1,116,496 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by a record 53,586 over 24 hours. So far, 284,686 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

