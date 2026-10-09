1 in 3 young Canadians use AI once a month for mental health, report shows

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Young Canadians are leaning more on generative artificial intelligence tools for mental health support, a new report says.

One in three young Canadians, say they regularly use generative AI tools at least once a month to try to support their mental health, a survey by Canadian mental health network Jack.org said on Friday.

Among those who use these tools, nearly half say they have not shared their use of AI chatbots for mental health with anyone. Three out of five said they use these tools to navigate specific situations, most commonly social relationships including friendships, romantic relationships, and family dynamics.

Many also use AI to seek advice on how to navigate academic challenges and learn self-care strategies.

While most (41 per cent) they use AI like any other online tool, such as Google, around 18 per cent said they use it like a personal journal to process and organize their thoughts.

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For 11 per cent, it feels like “talking to a real person who understands me” while another 11 per cent said they are not sure how to describe the experience.

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“If we want to support young people, we need to understand how these tools are affecting them and have open conversations about it. We don’t want them to feel like they have to figure this all out alone,” Michael Braithwaite, president and CEO of Jack.org.

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Generative AI tools and LLMs shouldn’t be used as a replacement for a human therapist, said Dr. Peter Selby, an addiction medicine physician and senior scientist at CAMH.

“They (AI tools) are meant to keep people engaged and there’s nothing like sycophancy to keep somebody engaged in the conversation,” he said, adding that the tools are “not designed to push back” against a patient or challenge them to grow.

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A 2025 Stanford University research paper found that in some cases, AI chatbots may introduce biases that could have potentially dangerous consequences.

The American Psychological Association in June said 77 per cent of therapists said their patients use AI tools, in large part because these tools can feel more accessible and affordable.

However, the group urged users to think “critically” about how they use AI and warned that using chatbots for therapy may be “unsafe” for some vulnerable users.

“For vulnerable individuals, using these tools for emotional support may be unsafe; for others, they may simply be counterproductive. Research suggests the sycophantic nature of AI leads it to affirm behaviors that are unethical, illegal, or harmful—convincing users they are right and making them less likely to take corrective action, for example to repair relationships,” the APA said.

While using these tools for “knowledge and guidance” can be helpful, it should always accompany human connection, Selby added.

“Discuss what you found with a human, a real human, a trusted human. Whether it’s just your friends, your school counselor, your parents, speak about it. Speak to your doctor about it and verify what you’re doing is legit,” he said.