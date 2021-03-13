Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 13

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Saturday.

Some family doctors in Toronto, Peel Region start administering vaccines

Some family doctors in Ontario were set to start administering COVID-19 vaccinations in six regions Saturday.

The province announced this week that some doctors’ offices in Toronto, Peel Region, Hamilton, Guelph, Peterborough, and Simcoe-Muskoka will be administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,468 new coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Of those:

381 were in Toronto

226 were in Peel Region

168 were in York Region

38 were in Durham Region

46 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports more than 1,400 new cases, 11 deaths

Ontario reported 1,468 cases of the novel coronavirus Saturday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 316,359.

A total of 297,403 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,151 and is 94 per cent of all confirmed cases.

Eleven new deaths were also reported on Saturday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,138.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 2.9 per cent, which is up from Friday’s report, when it was 2.4 per cent, and up from last Saturday’s report, when it was 2.3 per cent.

Ontario reports record number of vaccines administered

As of 8 p.m. Friday, 1,116,496 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, which is up by a record 53,586 over 24 hours.

So far, 284,686 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

“Each day, we’re pushing our capacity to new limits — but we can do so much more!” Premier Doug Ford said in a tweet.

“As soon as the federal government starts sending us mass deliveries of vaccines, we’ll really ramp things up.”

–With files from The Canadian Press