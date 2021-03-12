Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 12

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Friday.

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine pilot rollout continues at more sites

A pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies is expanding more broadly today.

Some pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston health units have already started offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 to 64.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,371 new coronavirus cases on Friday.

Of those:

371 were in Toronto

225 were in Peel Region

111 were in York Region

35 were in Durham Region

34 were in Halton Region

Ontario is reporting 1,371 new coronavirus cases on Friday, bringing the provincial total to 314,891.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,127 as 18 more deaths were recorded.

Resolved cases increased by 1,124 from the previous day. The government said 64,611 tests were processed in the last 24 hours.

As of 8 p.m. yesterday, the provincial government reported administering 1,062,910 COVID-19 vaccine doses, representing an increase of 43,503 in the last day. There are 282,748 people fully vaccinated with two doses.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,750 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which increase by one death since yesterday. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 80 current outbreaks in homes, which is a down by three from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 45 active cases among long-term care residents and 138 active cases among staff — down by six and up by one, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 9,949 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date. This is an increase of 137 more cases in the last day — 99 student cases and 38 staff cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 850 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Thirty-four schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,968 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 20 (14 new child cases and six staff cases). Out of 5,273 child care centres in Ontario, 179 currently have cases and 47 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.