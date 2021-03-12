Menu

Health

Ontario COVID-19 vaccine pilot rollout continues at more sites

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 12, 2021 6:04 am
Click to play video 'Lineups continue at Ontario pharmacy for AstraZeneca vaccine' Lineups continue at Ontario pharmacy for AstraZeneca vaccine
WATCH ABOVE: The COVID-19 vaccine is for people 60 to 64 years of age and is appointment-only but as Marianne Dimain reports, majority of people lining up are hoping to just walk in at Danforth Shoppers Drug Mart.

TORONTO — A pilot project offering COVID-19 vaccines in pharmacies is expanding more broadly today.

Some pharmacies in Toronto, Windsor and Kingston health units have already started offering Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines to residents between the ages of 60 to 64.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Justin Bates of the Ontario Pharmacists’ Association says additional shots were to arrive yesterday.

That means vaccinations are set to begin at more sites today.

He says interest in the pilot has been overwhelming.

Individual pharmacies are using their own booking systems and Bates says people should check online before calling due to high call volumes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
