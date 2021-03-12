Menu

Global News Morning Toronto
March 12 2021 10:49am
03:43

Pharmacist expresses concern as the province launches its vaccine pilot project

Pharmacist Nikoo Tolabi talks about vaccine administration concerns as the province launches its pilot program to get seniors inoculated at select phrarmacies.

