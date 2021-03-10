City of Toronto to open 133,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents 80 and older

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Toronto will be opening around 133,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents aged 80 and older, with bookings set to begin Friday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, officials said registration will open on Friday on the City’s website for appointments between March 17 and April 11.

Residents born in 1941 or earlier are eligible, the release said.

The vaccines will be administered at one of the following three City-run mass immunization clinics: the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, and the Toronto Congress Centre.

The clinics are set to operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Officials said appointments made between March 12 and 15 will be booked through the “provincial booking system pilot framework.” Residents shouldn’t call 311 or Toronto Public Health for assistance with booking appointments as they will not have access to the provincial system, officials said.

The provincewide booking system is set to launch Monday and will include a phone line. Residents will still be able to book their appointments online through the City website.

Those who already have a vaccination appointment booked at a hospital or other health-care provider do not need to book another appointment at one of the City clinics, officials added.

