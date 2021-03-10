Menu

Health

City of Toronto to open 133,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents 80 and older

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 4:21 pm
Coronavirus: Ontario to open 120 mass vaccination centres by end of March
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced on Wednesday that 120 new mass COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be open across the province by the end of March, making it possible to vaccinate up to 150,000 people daily, depending on supply.

The City of Toronto will be opening around 133,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents aged 80 and older, with bookings set to begin Friday.

In a news release issued Wednesday, officials said registration will open on Friday on the City’s website for appointments between March 17 and April 11.

Residents born in 1941 or earlier are eligible, the release said.

The vaccines will be administered at one of the following three City-run mass immunization clinics: the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Scarborough Town Centre, and the Toronto Congress Centre.

Ontario reports more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

The clinics are set to operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

Officials said appointments made between March 12 and 15 will be booked through the “provincial booking system pilot framework.” Residents shouldn’t call 311 or Toronto Public Health for assistance with booking appointments as they will not have access to the provincial system, officials said.

The provincewide booking system is set to launch Monday and will include a phone line. Residents will still be able to book their appointments online through the City website.

Those who already have a vaccination appointment booked at a hospital or other health-care provider do not need to book another appointment at one of the City clinics, officials added.

Toronto doctor launches COVID-19 immunity app
Toronto doctor launches COVID-19 immunity app
