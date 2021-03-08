Menu

Crime

Kelowna RCMP asking for help from public in identifying robbery suspect

By Jamie Tawil Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 11:08 pm
A suspect in a recent Kelowna robbery attempt was captured on surveillance video .
A suspect in a recent Kelowna robbery attempt was captured on surveillance video . RCMP

Kelowna RCMP are asking for the public’s help in trying to identify a robbery suspect.

On Feb. 18th, at approximately 8:00 p.m., a man entered a convenience store in the 800-block of Rutland Road North in Kelowna.

Police allege the suspect took out what appeared to be bear spray before demanding money from a store clerk.

A short time later, the suspect ran out of the establishment empty handed after the clerk called out to another employee for help.

“Fortunately, no one was injured in this attempted robbery,” says Cpl Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“We are releasing a photograph of the suspect in the hopes that someone is able to identify him.”

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male with a thin build, standing approximately six-feet-three-inches tall.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Click to play video 'Kelowna frontline RCMP officers dealing with increasing number of overdose calls' Kelowna frontline RCMP officers dealing with increasing number of overdose calls
Kelowna frontline RCMP officers dealing with increasing number of overdose calls
