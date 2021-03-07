Menu

Crime

Several injured in Vernon, B.C., break-and-enter

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted March 7, 2021 12:49 pm
An early morning break-and-enter in Vernon, B.C., is believed to be targeted.
Several people were injured in an early morning break-and-enter on Saturday, Vernon RCMP said.

Mounties were called to a home in the 700 block of 39th Avenue at approximately 2:07 a.m., for a report of a break-in.

Read more: North Okanagan RCMP seek witnesses after police say child was ‘clipped’ by passing vehicle

“Police immediately attended the scene and found people at the home in need of medical attention and taken to hospital for treatment,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a statement.

Click to play video 'Woman fends off assault in Vernon park; police issue public warning' Woman fends off assault in Vernon park; police issue public warning
Woman fends off assault in Vernon park; police issue public warning – Nov 27, 2020

“It is believed that this was a targeted incident and police do not believe that there is any further risk to the general public,” she added.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Okanagan police officer administers naloxone to unresponsive man found on Vernon sidewalk

No other details have been released.

The condition of the victims is unknown. There is no word if a suspect or suspects have been identified.

Anyone in the area of Blackrock Road and the 700 Block of 39th avenue who witnessed something suspicious are asked to call Cst. Richard MacQueen with the Vernon Serious Crime unit at 250 307-1111.

