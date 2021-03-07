Several injured in Vernon, B.C., break-and-enter

Send this page to someone via email

Several people were injured in an early morning break-and-enter on Saturday, Vernon RCMP said.

Mounties were called to a home in the 700 block of 39th Avenue at approximately 2:07 a.m., for a report of a break-in.

“Police immediately attended the scene and found people at the home in need of medical attention and taken to hospital for treatment,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a statement.

“It is believed that this was a targeted incident and police do not believe that there is any further risk to the general public,” she added.

No other details have been released.

The condition of the victims is unknown. There is no word if a suspect or suspects have been identified.

Anyone in the area of Blackrock Road and the 700 Block of 39th avenue who witnessed something suspicious are asked to call Cst. Richard MacQueen with the Vernon Serious Crime unit at 250 307-1111.