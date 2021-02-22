North Okanagan RCMP seek witnesses after police say child was ‘clipped’ by passing vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

The North Okanagan RCMP is seeking witnesses after a close call involving a child and a vehicle in Armstrong, B.C., last month.

Const. Chris Terleski said a child was walking through the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and Pleasant Valley Road in the North Okanagan town on Jan. 25 at approximately 8:40 a.m.

That’s when police said a black passenger vehicle “clipped” the child’s backpack as it drove past.

“The incident was brought to our attention several days after it had occurred,” Terleski said.

“No suspects have been identified in the investigation, however, we believe a person may have assisted the child and witnessed the event, and are asking for that person to contact us.”

Police did not say if the child was injured.

If you witnessed the incident or were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcam video, you’re asked to contact Cons.ble Donovan Warnes at the North Okanagan RCMP at 250-838-6818.