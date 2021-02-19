Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Okanagan police officer administers naloxone to unresponsive man found on Vernon sidewalk

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 19, 2021 3:16 pm
A photo of an RCMP Narcan nasal spray kit.
A photo of an RCMP Narcan nasal spray kit. RCMP

A police officer’s quick actions saved a man’s life on Wednesday night, say Vernon RCMP.

According to police, the officer administered naloxone to a person believed to be going through an opioid overdose who was lying, unresponsive, on a sidewalk along 24th Avenue.

RCMP say the officer was doing routine patrols that night and found the man around 11:45 p.m., along with another person standing nearby.

Read more: Montreal police now using naloxone in fight against deadly drug overdoses

The officer determined the man had possibly overdosed and administered one dose of naloxone, then continued to provide first aid.

Emergency crews quickly arrived, taking the responsive man to hospital for medical attention.

“Our officers are frequently exposed to drug overdoses,” said Vernon RCMP Supt. Shawna Baher. “Part of our detachment’s harm reduction strategy in response to the opioid crisis is to equip and train our personnel in the use of naloxone.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Reversing opioid overdoses' Reversing opioid overdoses
Reversing opioid overdoses – Nov 9, 2019

RCMP say throughout the nation, their officers have administered naloxone 990 times since 2016, “and it’s clear that having this option immediately available to our frontline officers can reduce the harm of an overdose and save lives.”

For more information on overdose prevention and response, visit the Interior Health website.

Click to play video 'B.C. morgues feeling the strain of COVID-19 and opioid casualties' B.C. morgues feeling the strain of COVID-19 and opioid casualties
B.C. morgues feeling the strain of COVID-19 and opioid casualties – Jan 12, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanagancentral okanaganHealthOverdoseNaloxoneopioid overdosevernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmpNarcan Nasal Spray
Flyers
More weekly flyers