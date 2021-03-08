Menu

Crime

Regina police investigate city’s 4th homicide of 2021

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 8, 2021 8:53 am
Regina police said officers were initially called to a home on St. John Street on Sunday morning for a report of an injured man.
Regina police said officers were initially called to a home on St. John Street on Sunday morning for a report of an injured man. Justin Bukoski / Global News

Police say a death at a home on St. John Street in Regina is now an investigation into the city’s fourth homicide of 2021.

Regina police said officers were called to a home in the 100 block of St. John Street just after 4:14 a.m. Sunday for a report of an injured man.

He was declared dead by paramedics. Police have not said how he died.

No arrests have been made and police continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

