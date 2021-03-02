Menu

Crime

Murder charge against one person stayed in Regina homicide, police charge 3rd person

By David Giles Global News
Posted March 2, 2021 9:56 am
Regina police have charged a third person with second-degree murder in the death of Justin Delorme as murder charges stayed against another man.
Justin Bukoski / Global News

A murder charge has been stayed against one person charged in Regina’s third homicide of 2021.

Police added another man has now been charged in the death of Justin Delorme.

Delorme, 32, was taken to hospital with unspecified injuries on Feb. 21, where he was pronounced dead.

On Feb. 23, police said Jordan Cyr was charged with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

The Crown entered a stay of proceedings against Cyr on Feb. 26 as police continued the investigation into the homicide. Police said Cyr has been released from custody.

Delaney Randell Albert, 35, was charged on Friday with second-degree murder and attempted murder using a firearm.

He made his first court appearance on Monday.

Albert is the third person charged in Delorme’s death.

Richard Crane, 35, and Charles Wayne Taypotat, 54, are both charged with second-degree murder. Crane is also charged with attempted murder using a firearm.

Regina police said their investigation into Delorme’s death continues.

