Crime

2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in city’s first homicide of 2021: Regina police

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 20, 2021 11:36 am
Regina police have charged two men with second-degree murder in relation to the city's first homicide of 2021 that happened on Saturday.
The Regina Police Service charged two more people in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Officers found Amber Dawn Wood, 38, suffering serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 700 block of Athol Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Read more: Regina police arrest 4, charge 2 in city’s first homicide of 2021

Police say she was taken to hospital by EMS, where she later died.

Bobby Edward Dawson Gray, 20, and Peyton Anthony Stevenson, 22, who were arrested on Jan. 18, are now facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Read more: Regina police identify victim of city’s first homicide of 2021

During their arrests, police said one of the two accused tried fleeing on foot, but was taken down by the canine team and suffered minor injuries from a dog bite.

On Tuesday, police charged Justin Julien Englot, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 25, with accessory after the fact to murder. They were arrested on Jan. 17.

Englot and Sanford appeared in court on Tuesday. Gray and Stevenson appeared in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.

Click to play video 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
