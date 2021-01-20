2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in city’s first homicide of 2021: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service charged two more people in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2021.

Officers found Amber Dawn Wood, 38, suffering serious injuries from an apparent gunshot wound at a home in the 700 block of Athol Street shortly after 8 a.m. on Saturday.

Police say she was taken to hospital by EMS, where she later died.

Bobby Edward Dawson Gray, 20, and Peyton Anthony Stevenson, 22, who were arrested on Jan. 18, are now facing second-degree murder and attempted murder charges.

Story continues below advertisement

During their arrests, police said one of the two accused tried fleeing on foot, but was taken down by the canine team and suffered minor injuries from a dog bite.

On Tuesday, police charged Justin Julien Englot, 29, and Jayden Marie Sanford, 25, with accessory after the fact to murder. They were arrested on Jan. 17.

Englot and Sanford appeared in court on Tuesday. Gray and Stevenson appeared in Regina provincial court on Wednesday.

0:56 Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police