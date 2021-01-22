Regina police charge 2nd person in city’s 2nd homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service says it has charged a second person in relation to the city’s second homicide of 2021.

Officers found an injured man at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

Jeffery Gerald Lehto, 30, was found in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood with injuries that police described as serious.

EMS took Lehto to hospital and he died on Wednesday, police say. Lehto’s family has been notified of his death, according to police.

Harvey Vince Huntinghawk, 47, of Regina, is charged with second-degree murder.

Adam R. Hook, 39, of Regina, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. Hook appeared in court on Thursday.

Huntinghawk is appearing in court on Friday.