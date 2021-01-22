Menu

Regina police charge 2nd person in city’s 2nd homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 22, 2021 3:29 pm
Regina police say a second person has been charged in the death of Jeffery Gerald Lehto who died from his injuries on Wednesday.
The Regina Police Service says it has charged a second person in relation to the city’s second homicide of 2021.

Officers found an injured man at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

Read more: Regina police lay murder charge in city’s 2nd homicide of 2021

Jeffery Gerald Lehto, 30, was found in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood with injuries that police described as serious.

Trending Stories

EMS took Lehto to hospital and he died on Wednesday, police say. Lehto’s family has been notified of his death, according to police.

Read more: Death turns assault into Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2021, police say

Harvey Vince Huntinghawk, 47, of Regina, is charged with second-degree murder.

Adam R. Hook, 39, of Regina, was charged with second-degree murder on Thursday. Hook appeared in court on Thursday.

Huntinghawk is appearing in court on Friday.

MurderRegina PoliceDeathSecond Degree MurderRegina Police ServiceRPSRegina News
