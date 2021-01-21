Menu

Crime

Regina police lay murder charge in city’s 2nd homicide of 2021

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted January 21, 2021 12:01 pm
The Regina Police Service has charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of Jeffery Gerald Lehto who died on Wednesday.
The Regina Police Service has charged a man with second-degree murder in the death of Jeffery Gerald Lehto who died on Wednesday. Stewart Manhas / Global News

The Regina Police Service says it has laid a murder charge in connection with the city’s second homicide in 2021.

Read more: Death turns assault into Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2021: police

Officers found an injured man at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

Jeffery Gerald Lehto, 30, was found in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood with injuries that police described as serious.

Read more: 2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in city’s first homicide of 2021: Regina police

EMS took Lehto to hospital and he later died on Wednesday, police say. Lehto’s family has been notified of his death, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Adam R. Hook, 39, of Regina, is charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Thursday.

