Regina police lay murder charge in city’s 2nd homicide of 2021

The Regina Police Service says it has laid a murder charge in connection with the city’s second homicide in 2021.

Officers found an injured man at about 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday in the 1700 block of Quebec Street.

Jeffery Gerald Lehto, 30, was found in Regina’s Heritage neighbourhood with injuries that police described as serious.

EMS took Lehto to hospital and he later died on Wednesday, police say. Lehto’s family has been notified of his death, according to police.

Adam R. Hook, 39, of Regina, is charged with second-degree murder and appeared in court on Thursday.