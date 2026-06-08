Jogger stabbed in Winnipeg, 15-year-old girl arrested, police say

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A 15-year-old girl is facing charges after a jogger was stabbed in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood on Saturday, according to police.

The victim, a man in his 40s, was said to be out for a jog shortly after 11 p.m. on Saturday when he was approached by two people who asked him for the time. He was then threatened and subsequently stabbed, the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said in a news release.

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The man was taken to hospital for “a serious injury to his upper body,” after he was found by officers at the 1-99 block of Abbotsford Crescent, the WPS said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were arrested nearby, with the help of aerial, police dog and other support teams, the release says. The boy was released without charges.

The girl is facing charges, including assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon, the release said.