Death turns assault into Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2021: police

The Regina Police Service (RPS) has launched its second homicide investigation of the year.

Officers were initially called at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1700 block of Quebec Street for a report of an injured man.

A man who had sustained injuries described as “serious” was found in the Heritage neighbourhood. EMS took him to hospital and he later passed away on Wednesday, police said.

“The potential link between the assault and the victim’s death, means the police and coroner are now treating this as Regina’s second homicide of 2021,” read a press release.

RPS said they will be releasing the man’s name publicly but wanted to give the family some time before doing so.

The investigation, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

