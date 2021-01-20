Menu

Crime

Death turns assault into Regina’s 2nd homicide of 2021: police

By Thomas Piller Global News
Regina police are treating the death of man injured in a “serious” assault as the city’s second homicide of 2021.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has launched its second homicide investigation of the year.

Officers were initially called at around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday to the 1700 block of Quebec Street for a report of an injured man.

A man who had sustained injuries described as “serious” was found in the Heritage neighbourhood. EMS took him to hospital and he later passed away on Wednesday, police said.

Read more: 2 charged with 2nd-degree murder in city’s first homicide of 2021: Regina police

“The potential link between the assault and the victim’s death, means the police and coroner are now treating this as Regina’s second homicide of 2021,” read a press release.

RPS said they will be releasing the man’s name publicly but wanted to give the family some time before doing so.

The investigation, in conjunction with the Saskatchewan Coroner’s Service, is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPS at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police' Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
Woman’s shooting death is first homicide of 2021: Regina police
