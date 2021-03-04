Quebec reports 707 new cases, 20 more deaths linked to COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 707 new cases and 20 additional deaths, including four in the past 24 hours, linked to the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday.

The case count has now reached 290,377 in the province, while recoveries have topped 272,000.

The death toll, which remains the highest in Canada, stands at 10,455. The tally was amended to remove a fatality after an investigation found it wasn’t attributable to the health crisis.

The number of hospitalizations tied to the novel coronavirus rose by eight to 626. Of those patients, there are six fewer people for a total of 115.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The vaccination campaign saw another 16,619 doses administered Wednesday, for a total of 490,504 to date. Quebec has received 638,445 doses, according to health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

The province gave 29,151 tests Tuesday, the latest day for which screening information is available.