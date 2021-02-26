Toronto police lay another charge on man involved in missing woman case now deemed homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have laid an additional charge Friday on a man involved in a missing woman investigation which was deemed a homicide.

Police originally put out a report for missing 33-year-old mother of three Amanda Killeen on Monday. The police release had stated Killeen was last seen on Feb. 19.

On Tuesday, officers attended an apartment building on George Street, near Dundas Street, at around 3:30 a.m. in regards to that investigation.

There was an interaction between officers and a man in a third-floor apartment unit. The man was shot by police and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) said.

The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

The man was identified as 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi, by the SIU and family of Killeen told Global News he was her ex-boyfriend. Though they were broken up, the family said Killeen would visit the apartment where the fatal shooting occurred.

In a news release Tuesday, police confirmed they had been investigating a missing woman at the building on George Street and said that it had been deemed a suspicious death. At the time, officers said a body hadn’t been found and wouldn’t confirm who the missing woman was.

Investigators said they have since found human remains and said DNA testing is currently underway.

On Friday, police said 59-year-old Orson York was charged with accessory after the fact to murder. He was already charged with indignity to a human body.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators said they urge anyone with information to contact them, “no matter how small or trivial it might seem” at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

—With files from Ryan Rocca

