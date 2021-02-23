Man fatally shot by police in Toronto, SIU investigating

Send this page to someone via email

The Special Investigations Unit says it is investigating a fatal shooting involving a man in downtown Toronto and the city’s police force.

Emergency crews were called to George and Dundas streets at around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Paramedics said a man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Toronto police said the SIU, Ontario’s police watchdog, was contacted about the incident. It is unclear what led to the shooting.

The SIU said it is now investigating after a man was “fatally shot by police.” The SIU is an independent agency that investigates the conduct of officers responding to calls that have resulted in death, serious injury, or alleged sexual assault.

— More to come.

Police on scene near George and Dundas streets in Toronto. Doug Gamey / Global News

SIU investigating after man fatally shot by police in Toronto. Further details to be released later. — SIU (@SIUOntario) February 23, 2021

