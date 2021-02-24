Human remains found in missing woman investigation linked to fatal Toronto police shooting

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged after human remains were found in a missing woman investigation linked to a fatal police shooting.

Police originally responded to an apartment building on George Street near Dundas Street at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in regards to a missing woman investigation.

Upon arrival at the third floor apartment unit, there was an interaction between officers and a man, Ontario’s police watchdog, the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), said.

The man was shot and was taken to hospital where he died, the SIU said.

The SIU has since identified the man as 45-year-old Gedi Ali Gedi. Family of missing 33-year-old woman Amanda Killeen told Global News Gedi was her ex-boyfriend and although they had split up, she still sometimes frequented the apartment where the fatal police shooting occurred.

Story continues below advertisement

Killeen’s cousin Kaysha said she had actually gone to the apartment building on Monday — the day before the shooting — to see if Gedi had heard from Killeen.

In a news release Tuesday, police confirmed they had been investigating a missing woman at the building on George Street and said that it had been deemed a suspicious death. At the time, officers said a body hadn’t been found and wouldn’t confirm who the missing woman was.

Officers were seen searching garbage bins around the building.

Police searching the Commissioner’s Street Transfer Station on Wednesday. Global News

On Wednesday, police announced that human remains were found in the investigation and 59-year-old Orson York of Toronto was arrested and charged with indignity to a human body.

Police have still not formally identified the human remains that were found.

Story continues below advertisement

Homicide detectives are now investigating.

Global News has learned that as part of the investigation, officers were searching the Commissioner’s Street Transfer Station on Wednesday.

A forensics team was at the facility, including an officer with a cadaver dog.

— With files from Jessica Patton