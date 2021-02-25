Menu

Health

Quebec adds 858 new coronavirus cases, 16 deaths as hospitalizations drop

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted February 25, 2021 11:14 am
A pedestrian bundles up against the cold and COVID-19, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Montreal.
A pedestrian bundles up against the cold and COVID-19, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Quebec is reporting 858 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 16 additional deaths Thursday as the pandemic continues.

Of those deaths attributable to COVID-19, five occurred in the past 24 hours while the others took place earlier in the month.

The case count now stands at 285,330 in the province and recoveries have surpassed 266,000. The health crisis has to the deaths of 10,361 Quebecers, but the tally was changed to remove a fatality previously attributed to the virus following an investigation.

Read more: Quebec’s registration for COVID-19 vaccines is now underway. Here’s what you need to know

The number of hospitalizations related to the pandemic continued to drop Thursday. There are 22 fewer patients for a total of 633.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of them, 122 are in intensive care units, a drop of eight compared to the previous day.

When it comes to vaccinations, 8,300 doses were administered Wednesday. Over the course of the past two months, 387,076 Quebecers have been vaccinated.

Health authorities say 32,071 tests were carried out Tuesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé and Dr. Horacio Arruda, director of Quebec public health, are expected to provide an update on the pandemic.

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Montreal welcomes news on vaccines as concerns over variants grow' Coronavirus: Montreal welcomes news on vaccines as concerns over variants grow
Coronavirus: Montreal welcomes news on vaccines as concerns over variants grow
