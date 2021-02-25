Quebec’s registration for COVID-19 vaccines is now underway. Here’s what you need to know

Send this page to someone via email

Quebecers who are born in 1936 or earlier can start booking their appointments for their first dose of the novel coronavirus vaccine starting Thursday.

The province is expanding its inoculation campaign to the general public, beginning with seniors aged 85 or older.

Here’s what you need to know about how to register for the first dose.

How do I make an appointment?

Quebecers are asked to register online by visiting this province’s registration website.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says booking an appointment on the internet will be faster than by phone. He is urging anyone who can to do so or ask family for help if needed.

Those who do not have access to the internet can, however, call 1-877-644-4545 to book their first dose. This option is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

Is booking an appointment mandatory?

Yes. Quebecers must register for the COVID-19 vaccine in order to get one.

Is the vaccine free?

Yes. The first dose of the vaccine and the booster are both available free of charge.

Do I need a health-care card to get vaccinated?

Montreal public health authorities say a health-care card is not mandatory in order to get vaccinated. People who have one should bring it to their appointment, however.

Can someone accompany me to my appointment?

Yes. One person can accompany you for your vaccination.

The government says the person accompanying a senior 85 years or older may also get the vaccine at the same time if they meet the following criteria:

They are 70 or older;

They provide support to their loved one who is 85 or older for three or more days per week.

When will I get my second dose?

The province is giving the booster of the vaccine within 90 days of receiving the first shot. Government officials say the priority is to vaccinate as many vulnerable people as possible before giving a second dose.

During their appointment, Quebecers who get their first dose will be given a date to return for the second shot.

Is registration open to all Quebecers?

Not yet. Under the rollout for the general public, only people aged 85 or older (born in 1936 or earlier) can book their first shot.

Quebec is gradually opening registration to priority groups, but has not yet provided details on when the general public will be able to book an appointment.

“If you are not part of the group that is being vaccinated, do not call or show up to get vaccinated,” the province’s website states. “You will be informed at the appropriate time when your age group can start making appointments.”

