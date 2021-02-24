Menu

Health

Nova Scotia advises of COVID-19 exposure at 5 locations, Halifax bus routes

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted February 24, 2021 8:12 pm
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor expresses concern over community transmission' Coronavirus: Nova Scotia’s top doctor expresses concern over community transmission
WATCH: Nova Scotia's chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang on Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19 and said he's becoming concerned of community transmission. He said many of those testing positive recently have been socializing more with a "broad range" of close contacts and while they are mainly staying within the 10-person gathering limit, they are still gathering with different groups of people outside their regular bubble.

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at five retail and restaurant locations and several Halifax Transit routes.

The health agency asks anyone who visited the locations to immediately book a test for COVID-19.

Individuals present at the following two locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result:

  • Callister’s Country Kitchen (7076 Highway 1 Coldbrook) on Feb. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.
  • Hop Scotch Dinner Club (1537 Barrington St., Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We are still in a pandemic’: Premier Rankin urges caution during first COVID-19 update

For the following locations, those who visited on the named dates and times are not required to self-isolate while waiting for test results, unless they have symptoms.

The sites include:

  • Bishop’s Cellar (1477 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.
  • Sobeys Timberlea (65 Market Way Ln, Timberlea) on Feb. 21 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Superstore Sackville (745 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Feb. 21 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Read more: NSHA advises of potential COVID-19 exposure at 4 HRM stores, 2 flights

Exposure to COVID-19 may have also occurred on the following Halifax Transit routes:

  • Route 159 Portland Hills from Portland to Scotia Square on Feb. 18 between 5:30 p.m. between 6:30 p.m.
  • Route 61 Auburn/North Preston from Portland to Scotia Square on Feb. 18 between 5:30 p.m. between 6:30 p.m.
  • Route 14 Leiblin Park from Scotia Square to Mumford on Feb. 18 between 5:30 p.m. between 6:30 p.m.
  • Route 1 Spring Garden from Mumford to Scotia Square on Feb. 19 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.
  • Route 159 Portland Hills from Scotia Square to Portland on Feb. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
  • Route 61 Auburn/North Preston from Portland to Scotia Square on Feb. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.
  • Route 14 Leiblin Park from Scotia Square to Mumford on Feb. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so,” said NSHA in the release. “Please book an appointment online and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Nova Scotia prototype vaccine clinics successful' Nova Scotia prototype vaccine clinics successful
Nova Scotia prototype vaccine clinics successful
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Nova ScotiaCOVID-19 TestingNSHACOVID-19 Exposurepotential exposure
