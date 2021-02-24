Nova Scotia advises of COVID-19 exposure at 5 locations, Halifax bus routes

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at five retail and restaurant locations and several Halifax Transit routes.

The health agency asks anyone who visited the locations to immediately book a test for COVID-19.

Individuals present at the following two locations on the named dates and times are required to self-isolate while waiting for their test result:

Callister’s Country Kitchen (7076 Highway 1 Coldbrook) on Feb. 15 between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Hop Scotch Dinner Club (1537 Barrington St., Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“If you get a negative result, you do not need to keep self-isolating. If you get a positive result, you will be contacted by Public Health about what to do next,” read the release.

Story continues below advertisement

For the following locations, those who visited on the named dates and times are not required to self-isolate while waiting for test results, unless they have symptoms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The sites include:

Bishop’s Cellar (1477 Lower Water St., Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Sobeys Timberlea (65 Market Way Ln, Timberlea) on Feb. 21 between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Superstore Sackville (745 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Feb. 21 between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Exposure to COVID-19 may have also occurred on the following Halifax Transit routes:

Route 159 Portland Hills from Portland to Scotia Square on Feb. 18 between 5:30 p.m. between 6:30 p.m.

Route 61 Auburn/North Preston from Portland to Scotia Square on Feb. 18 between 5:30 p.m. between 6:30 p.m.

Route 14 Leiblin Park from Scotia Square to Mumford on Feb. 18 between 5:30 p.m. between 6:30 p.m.

Route 1 Spring Garden from Mumford to Scotia Square on Feb. 19 between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Route 159 Portland Hills from Scotia Square to Portland on Feb. 19 between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 61 Auburn/North Preston from Portland to Scotia Square on Feb. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Route 14 Leiblin Park from Scotia Square to Mumford on Feb. 20 between 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

“Do not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so,” said NSHA in the release. “Please book an appointment online and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:41 Nova Scotia prototype vaccine clinics successful Nova Scotia prototype vaccine clinics successful