Premier Iain Rankin to provide first COVID-19 update on Wednesday

Premier Iain Rankin has strived to set a new tone from his predecessor Stephen McNeil.

That effort will be put to the test for the first time on Wednesday as Rankin holds the first COVID-19 update since being sworn-in as the 29th premier of Nova Scotia on Tuesday.

McNeil, who had a combative relationship with the press, held many of his COVID-19 updates virtually and allowed media to pose questions only through a tightly controlled media line.

That practice continued despite few COVID-19 cases being recorded in the province when contrasted with other regions in Canada that still held in-person briefings.

Instead, Wednesday’s meeting will allow a limited number of media outlets to attend in-person.

All those attending in-person will be required to wear masks while media outlets unable to attend in-person can call in to ask their questions.

The update is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. AT.

3:09 Coronavirus: New N.S. premier Iain Rankin says COVID-19 vaccine delivery is first priority Coronavirus: New N.S. premier Iain Rankin says COVID-19 vaccine delivery is first priority

Nova Scotia reported three new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

There are 20 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Nova Scotia also said that it has confirmed three additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K., bringing the total to six in the province.

Two of those cases are in the central zone and had travelled together. The other case is in the western zone and is not connected with the pair who had travelled.

All three cases are being reinvestigated, the province confirmed.

There have been 1,613 confirmed cases in the province since the pandemic began, of which 1,528 are considered to be resolved.

Sixty-five COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in Nova Scotia.