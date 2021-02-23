NSHA advises of potential COVID-19 exposure at 4 HRM stores, 2 flights

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia Health is advising of potential exposure to the coronavirus at four central zone locations and two flights to Halifax.

The health agency asks anyone who visited the following sites to immediately book a test for COVID-19, whether they have symptoms or not.

The sites include:

Atlantic Superstore (745 Sackville Dr., Lower Sackville) on Feb. 16 between 8:15 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Winners Bedford Commons (181 Damascus Rd., Bedford) on Feb. 19 between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Walmart Bedford Commons (141 Damascus Rd., Bedford) on Feb. 19 between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Atlantic Superstore (1075 Barrington St., Halifax) on Feb. 19 between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

“If you have symptoms of COVID-19 you are required to self-isolate while you wait for your test result,” read a news release.

“If you do not have any symptoms of COVID-19 you do not need to self-isolate while you wait for your test result.”

Flight exposure

In addition, NSHA says a positive case of COVID-19 was detected on a flight departing from Montreal on Feb. 16 at 7:10 p.m.

Passengers on Air Canada flight 8772, sitting in rows 2-14, seats A, C and D, are asked to immediately book a test for COVID-19.

“All other passengers on this flight should continue to self-isolate as required and monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19,” said NSHA in the release.

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed to the virus on this flight on the named date may develop symptoms up to, and including, March 2.”

A variant of COVID-19 was detected on another flight to Halifax.

All passengers on Air Canada flight 7572 (Sky Regional) departing from Toronto on Feb. 10 at 2:25 p.m., and arriving in Halifax at 5:24 p.m., are asked to immediately book a test for COVID-19.

Tests can be booked through an online form or by calling 811.

NSHA reminds Nova Scotians to not go directly to a COVID-19 assessment centre without being directed to do so.

“Please book an appointment online and do not go to a pop-up rapid testing location.”