Nova Scotia reports 3 new COVID-19 cases, more U.K. variant cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia health officials reported three new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

One case is in the western zone and is currently under investigation.

Two cases are in the central zone, one of which is related to travel within Atlantic Canada. The other case is a close contact of a previously reported travel case.

There are 20 known active COVID-19 cases in the province.

Nova Scotia also said that it has confirmed three additional cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, first detected in the U.K., bringing the total to six in the province.

Two of those cases are in the central zone and had travelled together. The other case is in the western zone and is not connected to the pair who travelled.

Story continues below advertisement

“The three cases are being reinvestigated,” the province said, as the individuals were tested earlier this month.

0:39 Canada’s Dr. Tam says new coronavirus variants need rapid response Canada’s Dr. Tam says new coronavirus variants need rapid response – Feb 16, 2021

In Tuesday’s release, newly sworn-in Premier Iain Rankin said the news of more U.K. variant cases should remind Nova Scotians to stay vigilant.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

“COVID-19 will continue to be the most important health issue facing Nova Scotia in 2021 and I’m looking forward to working closely with Dr. Strang and his team,” Rankin said in the release.

“I will continue to support the province’s solid public health response to this pandemic and ensure a transparent vaccine rollout.”

As of Monday, 27,966 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province and 11,532 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, there have been 524 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths. The province said 504 cases are considered resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Nova Scotia opens prototype COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors 80+ Nova Scotia opens prototype COVID-19 vaccine clinic for seniors 80+