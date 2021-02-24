COVID-19: No active cases at Caressant Care McLaughlin as Ross Memorial assumes 90-day management

Send this page to someone via email

A deadly COVID-19 outbreak at a Lindsay long-term care home may soon be over, hospital officials are reporting Wednesday morning.

Declared on Jan. 9, the outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin has claimed the lives of 17 residents. There have been more than 60 cases among residents and 40 among staff since the onset of the outbreak.

No case update was available on Tuesday. Yet on Wednesday morning, Ross Memorial Hospital officials said as of Tuesday evening, there were no active cases among residents or staff.

On Tuesday, the province announced Ross Memorial has entered into a voluntary management contract (VMC) with Caressant Care to provide enhanced support to the 96-bed home over the next 90 days to help the facility recover and stabilize from the outbreak. The hospital says it will provide leadership, staffing and other resources as required.

“Pending no new cases, we anticipate the outbreak will be over as of March 1,” the hospital said. “We continue to provide testing every three days.”

Kelly Isfan, hospital president and CEO, says Ross Memorial is committed to supporting its community partners.

“We know that to get through this pandemic, we must work together,” Isfan said.

The hospital says the VMC provides it with the opportunity to implement sustainable changes over the next few months, including upgraded environmental cleaning processes, standardized infection and prevention procedures and improved staffing processes, as well as leadership and communication.

“We have been working with the home for some time now, and this contract formalizes the partnership to facilitate us working together with more certainty over the next few months,” Isfan said.

The Red Cross had also previously provided support to the home, however, the hospital says they are no longer providing care.

— More to come

