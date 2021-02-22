Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
February 22 2021 7:53am
04:26

COVID-19 impact on long term care Canada vs. U.S.

From burnout and soaring absenteeism to innovations in patient care, a new study compares the COVID-19 response in Canada versus the U.S. Global’s Laura Casella has more.

