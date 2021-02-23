Menu

Health

Caressant Care McLaughlin gets management support from Lindsay hospital to fight COVID-19 outbreak

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 23, 2021 4:03 pm
An outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay has claimed the lives of at least 17 residents.
Ontario’s Ministry of Long-Term Care has approved a new voluntary management contract that allows Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay to provide enhanced support to Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care as it continues to battle a COVID-19 outbreak.

Declared on Jan. 9, the outbreak as of Monday had claimed the lives of 17 residents at the 96-bed facility. There have been more than 60 resident cases of COVID-19 and nearly 50 cases among staff since the onset of the outbreak involved one case. An update on cases on Tuesday has not been made available.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario nursing home where 81 died was later cited for 13 violations

The province says the new arrangement will help address the current spread of COVID-19 in the home, help stabilize the situation and return the home to normal operations.

The hospital and Red Cross are currently providing some support to the long-term care home. On Feb. 5 the hospital said it had four nurses, four housekeepers and a manager of environmental services onsite at Caressant Care.

“Protecting our long-term care residents is our top priority and we are doing everything we can to keep them safe,” stated Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, minister of long-term care. “I thank the dedicated staff at Ross Memorial Hospital and Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road for working together to stop the COVID-19 outbreak in this long-term care home.”

The ministry notes that when it identifies a home in need of support, the home may agree to bring in a third party, such as a hospital or management company, to provide assistance under a voluntary management contract.

The contract will be in effect for at least 90 days and if necessary, can be extended.

“The Ministry of Long-Term Care will continue to make decisions based on case-by-case assessments, and in partnership with the local hospitals, as to which long-term care homes may require additional interim hospital support,” the ministry stated.

To date, the ministry has issued seven mandatory management orders and approved 28 voluntary management contracts between Ontario hospitals and long-term care homes.

Click to play video 'Vaccinations to begin next week at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay: HKPR Health Unit' Vaccinations to begin next week at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay: HKPR Health Unit
Vaccinations to begin next week at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay: HKPR Health Unit – Feb 5, 2021
Coronavirus COVID-19 Long-term Care Outbreak Ontario Long-Term Care Ross Memorial Hospital Caressant Care longterm care Caressant Care McLaughlin
