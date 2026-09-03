Internal data reveals 726 Quebecers waiting in hospital for long-term care beds

Hundreds of Quebecers are occupying hospital beds while waiting for a spot in a long-term care facility, and the number is on the rise, reveals data released by Santé Québec through an access to information request.

It’s a situation that raises concerns for patients rights advocates who warn many elderly people now living in an unsuitable living environment and tying up hospital resources.

Data obtained by The Canadian Press through an access to information request shows there were 726 hospitalized patients awaiting a spot in a long-term care facility as of Aug. 3.

These are patients who don’t need hospitalization but are waiting in hospital for a long-term care bed because they can no longer live at home due to a medical condition.

At Pierre-Le Gardeur Hospital in Lanaudière, north of Montreal, 43 patients are on the long-term care waiting list. At Charles-Le Moyne Hospital in Montérégie, east of Montreal, there are 37 such patients, and at the Jewish General Hospital in Montreal, there are 30.

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The data show an upward trend. There were 568 hospitalized patients awaiting a long-term care facility bed in the 2023—2024 fiscal year. Each year since then, approximately 50 more patients have found themselves in this situation.

According to patients’ rights advocate Paul Brunet, the increase was to be expected given an aging population.

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Both Brunet’s organization and the head of a network representing non-profit domestic home care service providers believe the solution lies in better care and services in the home.

“One solution that (local health authorities) have found is for a caregiver to visit seniors regularly in their homes,” explains Brunet, who is executive director of the Conseil pour la protection des malades.

He says people who receive care at home stay healthier for longer and are less likely to spend time in hospital and waiting for care beds.

“Since they’re better off at home, they’re doing well and aren’t overburdening either the emergency room or the (long-term care facilities), because we’re taking care of them,” he said.

Brunet says that while home support is being offered to a greater number of people, the number of hours provided has been reduced.

J. Benoit Caron, the executive director of a network of dozens of non-profit businesses that provide home care services, says provincial data shows an increase in the use of domestic help and personal assistance services.

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“When there’s a loss of independence, the first service people need is help to continue living comfortably, hygienically, and safely in their immediate environment,” Caron said.

He’s pleased that the government announced a few weeks ago that it was expanding a pilot project for simplified home support to six new regions. The initiative allows people to hire domestic help directly through the more than 85 non-profit businesses in the network, rather than having to go through local health centres.

“Until now, when someone experienced a loss of independence that required personal assistance services … they would call the (health clinic) in the public system and wait for some time — often several months,” he said. “Now, with the initiative we launched earlier this year with the Government of Quebec, the person calling will receive services immediately. Much more quickly,” explained Caron.

People receiving in-home care will be eligible for reduced rates, based on their income. “It’s important to note that the services were already available; it was the financial assistance that was lacking, or it involved a major detour through the public system,” Caron said.

Brunet criticizes the hospital-centric approach that prevails in Quebec. He says more places should follow the example of a health clinic in Montreal’s Verdun neighbourhood, which offers an acute home care support team. He says more than 60 per of patients are able to avoid hospitalization or emergency room visits thanks to the team.

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Caron believes older adults have a hard time asking for help — for example, with household chores — even though they aren’t necessarily sick.

“In Quebec, we have a culture where, when you’re old, you move — whether you’re a caregiver or a senior. The concept of in-home care — the idea of receiving services without being part of the health care system, without being sick — is a concept that isn’t well-known in Quebec,” he states.

He points out that his network complements the health care system. “We can intervene early on to extend independence, as long as it’s possible and appropriate for the user,” he says. When a health condition becomes too severe, the health care system takes over.