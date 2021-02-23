Menu

Education

Survey suggests COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Ontario principals

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2021 6:14 am
Click to play video 'Ontario teacher criticizes Ford government for postponing March break' Ontario teacher criticizes Ford government for postponing March break
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario elementary school teacher Lara Jean expresses frustrations and concerns surrounding the Ford government’s decision to postpone March break.

A new survey suggests the pandemic has placed significant pressure on principals at Ontario’s schools, with those at virtual schools feeling the most stressed.

The advocacy group People for Education surveyed principals at 1,173 schools across the province, including 906 in-person, 226 hybrid, and 41 virtual schools.

It found that 57 per cent of those surveyed from virtual schools reported their levels of stress were not manageable, and 49 per cent of those from in-person and hybrid schools said the same.

In a report on the survey, People for Education says principals have become responsible for acting as liaisons with local public health units and implementing new COVID-19 policies at schools.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario COVID-19 school testing program finds 0.86% positivity rate among 3,706 tests

It says that in many cases, principals are the contact tracers, screeners and translators of rapidly changing government policies.

Principals responding to the survey said they needed increased resources, such as more staff, the removal of non-essential paperwork, and more time, such as a shorter school day to allow for planning, to help with their increased workload.

Trending Stories

They also said there needs to be more understanding of the challenges they face during the pandemic.

“Principals are dealing with an exceptional set of challenges related to running schools during a pandemic,” People for Education said in its report.

“Principals said that to serve their students and staff more effectively, they need more consistent and clearer communication, increased resources, and more time.”

Read more: Some parents raise concerns over plan to reopen schools in Ontario’s COVID-19 hot spots

The group said 73 per cent of principals surveyed from in-person schools indicated that ensuring adequate distancing among students was among the top issues they dealt with.

For principals surveyed from virtual schools, managing student enrolment was identified as the most challenging issue.

People for Education said its survey was sent to schools in the fall of 2020 and could be completed online in both English and French.

The group recommended in its report that the provincial government create an education advisory task force with key education and health stakeholders to inform policy before it is implemented.

Click to play video 'Is returning to the classroom safe? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions' Is returning to the classroom safe? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions
Is returning to the classroom safe? Doctor answers your COVID-19 questions – Feb 8, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newsCOVID-19 PandemicOntario schoolsStressPeople For EducationPrincipalsOntario Principalsprinicipals stress
