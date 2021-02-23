Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Feb. 23

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Tuesday.

Survey suggests COVID-19 pandemic taking a toll on Ontario principals

A new survey suggests the pandemic has placed significant pressure on principals at Ontario’s schools, with those at virtual schools feeling the most stressed.

It found that 57 per cent of those surveyed from virtual schools reported their levels of stress were not manageable, and 49 per cent of those from in-person and hybrid schools said the same.

In a report on the survey, People for Education says principals have become responsible for acting as liaisons with local public health units and implementing new COVID-19 policies at schools.

It says that in many cases, principals are the contact tracers, screeners and translators of rapidly changing government policies.

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 975 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday.

Of those:

343 were in Toronto

186 were in Peel Region

89 were in York Region

35 were in Durham Region

27 were in Halton Region

Ontario reports 975 new coronavirus cases, 12 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 975 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 295,119.

It is also the first time in the last six days that the daily case count dipped below 1,000. However, tests completed were the lowest it’s been in a couple months.

The death toll in the province has risen to 6,884 as 12 more deaths were reported.

The government said 25,979 tests were processed in the last 24 hours — the fewest number of tests completed since early November. Resolved cases increased by 1,002 from the previous day.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,736 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario which is an increase of two deaths. Eleven virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 127 current outbreaks in homes, which is a decrease of two from the previous day.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 125 active cases among long-term care residents and 228 active cases among staff — down by one and down by 14 cases, respectively, in the last day.

Cases among students and staff at Ontario schools, child care centres

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 8,169 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario to date — 5,706 among students and 1,333 among staff (1,130 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 175 more cases in the last three days — 149 student cases, 22 staff cases and four not identified.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 450 cases reported among students and 78 cases among staff (four individuals were not identified) — totaling 532 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 352 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Eleven schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 2,581 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 43 (29 new child cases and 14 staff cases). Out of 5,264 child care centres in Ontario, 136 currently have cases and 15 centres are closed.

NOTE: This story will be updated throughout the day.

— With files from The Canadian Press.