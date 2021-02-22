Manitoba health officials give coronavirus update

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba’s top doctor will give an update on the province’s ongoing efforts against the novel coronavirus Monday.

Dr. Brent Roussin has scheduled a press conference for 12:30 p.m. Global News will stream the event live here.

On Sunday, health officials announced two additional deaths connected with COVID-19, and 58 new infections.

The latest deaths bring the province’s death toll from the virus to 884.

Since last March, Manitoba has recorded 31,386 cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday morning, health officials said there were 1,180 active cases in Manitoba and 29,322 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out. In situations where you can’t keep a safe distance from others, public health officials recommend the use of a non-medical face mask or covering to prevent spreading the respiratory droplets that can carry the virus. In some provinces and municipalities across the country, masks or face coverings are now mandatory in indoor public spaces.

