2 more COVID-19 deaths Sunday, 58 new cases in Manitoba

Manitoba public health officials say there have been two additional deaths in people with COVID-19.

The deaths are a man in his 70s linked to the outbreak at Heritage Life Personal Care Home in Niverville and a woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region.

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 5.3 per cent provincially and 4.1 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Sunday, 58 new cases of the virus have been identified.

The total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba is 31,386.

4 cases in Interlake–Eastern health region

25 cases in the Northern health region

0 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

5 cases in the Southern Health–Santé Sud health region

24 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

The data also show there are 1,180 active cases and 29,322 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 77 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 131 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 208 hospitalizations.

There are also13 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 18 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 31 ICU patients.

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 884.

The total number of confirmed cases of variants of the virus is four.

Laboratory testing numbers show 2,024 tests were completed Saturday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 512,566.

