Coronavirus: Manitoba expands ‘safe at home’ program, launches new ad campaign

The Manitoba government is expanding a program designed to give those stuck at home during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic something to do.

Launched in December, the Safe at Home program provides funding to local groups to put together programming that people can watch or use online, including fitness classes, arts programming, mental health courses, and cooking programs.

On Monday Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox said the province is adding $2 million to the program’s original $3-million budget.

“This pandemic is far from over, which is why it is so important that we continue to offer ways for Manitobans to stay ‘safe at home’” she said in a release.

“We are proud to expand this innovative and creative initiative to offer over 300 virtual programs to run throughout the winter months to keep Manitobans busy, active, entertained and, most importantly, safe.”

Cox said Safe at Home grants are available to organizations, municipalities, local businesses and individual artists providing free, inclusive programming.

As well as the additional funding, Cox said the province is also launching a new phase of an advertising campaign started in November intended to encourage Manitobans to keep following public health advice around COVID-19.

“As we look to gradually loosen restrictions and allow Manitobans to get back to doing some of the things they love and have missed, it is crucial that we continue to follow the fundamentals and avoid activities that are known to cause the greatest risk — close-contact settings, crowded places and closed spaces,” said Manitoba’s chief public health officer, Dr. Brent Roussin.

“The Safe at Home Manitoba programs provide the opportunity for Manitobans of all ages to stay active, healthy and engaged, while protecting themselves, their loved ones and their community.”

The province says it’s invested more than $440,000 in the advertising campaign, which includes a mix of digital and social media ads, as well as radio and television commercials. The campaign is scheduled to run until the end of March.

More information on Safe at Home programming is available on the province’s website.

