COVID-19: 2 more resident deaths, new staff case at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay

The death toll is now at 16 as a COVID-19 outbreak claimed the lives of two more residents at a Lindsay long-term care home on Thursday.

According to Caressant Care McLaughlin, two residents died on Thursday. The deaths were not reflected in Thursday’s update from the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit issued around 1 p.m. The health unit notes its data is often 24 hours behind real-time data.

Since the outbreak was declared on Jan. 9, there have been more than 60 cases of the coronavirus among residents and staff at the 96-bed facility. Staff from Ross Memorial Hospital and the Red Cross have been assisting Caressant Care during the outbreak.

According to company spokesperson Stuart Oakley, as of Friday morning, there were six active COVID-19 cases — three residents and three staff members. That’s down from eight on Thursday (four residents, four staff).

“One of those staff cases is new (since Tuesday) so the earliest the outbreak could be declared over is March 2, provided there are no new positive cases in the next 14 days,” Oakley told Global News Peterborough on Friday morning. “Testing continues to be done every three days. Testing will be done today.”

Some residents at the home received the first round of a COVID-19 vaccine last week.

