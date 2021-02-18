COVID-19: 4 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland County, 7 active outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports five new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Thursday.

There are four new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Northumberland County.

COVID-19 data for Feb. 18, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit The death toll for the health unit remains at 62 with 11 in Northumberland County, 51 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County. Twenty-eight deaths in the Kawarthas were associated with an outbreak at Of the health unit’s 986 total cases, 45 are now active — unchanged from Wednesday. There are now 893 resolved cases (approximately 91 per cent) — up from 888 cases on Wednesday.The death toll for the health unit remains at 62 with 11 in Northumberland County, 51 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and none in Haliburton County. Twenty-eight deaths in the Kawarthas were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in the spring of 2020. Another 14 deaths in the Kawarthas have been attributed to the ongoing outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay.

Active outbreaks as of Wednesday include:

Warkworth Place long-term care: Declared Feb. 17 — one staff member tests positive

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — four cases as of Thursday (three special constables and one other unidentified employee).

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tested positive.

Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A): Declared Jan. 29. The province reported one active case among inmates as of Feb. 16, down from six last week. At least two staff have tested positive.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 14 resident deaths. As of Tuesday, there were four active resident cases and nine active staff cases. There have been 61 resident cases and 44 staff cases since the outbreak.

Last week the health unit reported one case of a COVID-19 variant found in Port Hope in Northumberland County. On Wednesday during a media conference, the health unit noted there are now three cases of the variant in the same household related to the initial case.

