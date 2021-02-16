Menu

Health

City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer tests positive for COVID-19

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 16, 2021 10:37 am
A City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer has tested positive for COVID-19.
A City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Tuesday morning, the service announced an officer assigned to its support services division tested positive for COVID-19. It’s the first positive case for the Lindsay, Ont., municipal police service since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

Read more: 3 Cobourg police special constables test positive for COVID-19

The service says it is working with the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit to ensure proper contact tracing is completed.

“The infected officer and three additional officers are currently self-isolating and following health guidelines,” the service said.

The service thanks Ross Memorial Hospital and Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services who “quickly arranged and conducted over 40 COVID-19 tests on our staff, all with negative results.”

Last week, the Cobourg Police Service reported four employees — including three special constables — tested positive for COVID-19.

