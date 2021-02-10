COVID-19 variant found in HKPR district; outbreaks over at Port Hope, Warkworth long-term cares

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 variant has been reported in the jurisdiction of the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

In its Wednesday media update, the health unit said a variant was found — its kind has not yet determined but the case is in Port Hope.

Acting medical officer of health Dr. Ian Gemmill says most the prevalent in Ontario is the U.K. variant.

Gemmill says he expects the area was on the “cusp of orange” restriction before the provincial lockdown.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if that’s where we land when lockdown is lifted (on Feb. 16),” he said.

Also on Wednesday, a deadly COVID-19 outbreak has been declared over at Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope. Declared on Jan. 1, the outbreak at the 97-bed home claimed the lives of five residents. Up to 20 staff members had also tested positive.

Another outbreak at Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth was also declared over. Declared on Jan. 17, the outbreak claimed the life of one resident. Two staff members also tested positive.

Active outbreaks on Wednesday include:

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — three special constables test positive

Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon: Declared Feb. 6 — one staff member tests positive

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. The province reports eight active cases among inmates as of Feb. 9. At least two staff have tested positive

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers. The home says all residents tested negative as of Feb. 6

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 13 resident deaths. On Wednesday, there are 35 active cases — 23 residents and 12 staff members.

The health unit reports two new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday — one each in Haliburton County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Of the health unit’s 941 cases, 824 are now resolved —approximately 87.5 per cent.

As of Wednesday, there are 73 active cases in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 45 in the Kawarthas, 27 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County. On Tuesday there were 86 active cases reported.

COVID-19 case data on Feb. 10. HKPR District Health Unit

Three more hospitalized cases were reported Wednesday with seven, up from four on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic was declared, there have been 58 deaths — 28 were associated with the spring 2020 outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home.

