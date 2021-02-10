Menu

Health

COVID-19: Death toll rises to 13 at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 10, 2021 12:45 pm
An outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay has claimed the lives of 13 residents.
An outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay has claimed the lives of 13 residents.

Two more deaths have been reported at a Lindsay long-term care home continuing to battle a month-long COVID-19 outbreak.

According to Caressant Care, there are now 13 resident deaths at its facility on McLaughlin Road, where an outbreak was declared on Jan. 9.

“Our thoughts are with the families,” the company stated.

Read more: Should I move mom home? Families consider care options for loved ones amid COVID-19

The deaths come after the facility on Tuesday reported no new cases of COVID-19.

As of Wednesday, the company says there are 35 active cases at the 96-bed facility: 23 residents and 12 staff members. On Tuesday there were 39 active cases (29 residents, 10 staff members).

Caressant Care also says on Tuesday 41 residents at the home received the first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

“Everyone is excited to see vaccinations in the home,” said Stuart Oakley, the company’s communications manager.

