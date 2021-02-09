COVID-19: No new cases at Pinecrest Nursing Home, Caressant Care McLaughlin; Haliburton case-free

Send this page to someone via email

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported at two long-term care homes in the City of Kawartha Lakes and cases are all resolved in Haliburton County on Tuesday.

Late last Friday health officials declared an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon after an asymptomatic staff member tested positive.

Administrator Jenelle Whalen tells Global News Peterborough the situation remains status quo at the 65-bed home. Last spring the home was in the national spotlight as one of the first in Canada to declare an outbreak. From March to May the outbreak claimed the lives of 28 residents and a spouse of a resident and infected multiple staff.

“No residents are showing any symptoms, and no new cases identified,” Whelan said on Tuesday morning.

Likewise, cases remain unchanged in the outbreak at Caressant Care McLaughlin in Lindsay. Tuesday marked one month since the outbreak was declared. The virus has claimed the lives of 11 residents and infected dozens of residents and staff.

According to Stuart Oakley, communications and marketing manager for the Woodstock, Ont.-based company, there were no new cases or deaths over the last 24 hours, maintaining 29 active cases among residents and 10 among staff at the 96-bed home.

“I understand that 47 residents are being vaccinated today,” he tells Global News Peterborough in an email sent before noon. “We are pleased to see stabilization continuing and we are very glad to report that the first doses of the Moderna vaccine have been administered to many of our residents.”

On Tuesday the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit, reported five new cases of the coronavirus, with two in the City of Kawartha Lakes and three in Northumberland County.

There are now 86 active cases for the health unit (three fewer than Monday): 56 in the Kawarthas, 30 in Northumberland and none in Haliburton County.

Other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction include:

Cobourg Police Service: Declared Feb. 6 — three special constables test positive.

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. The province reports seven active cases among inmates as of Feb. 7. At least two staff have tested positive.

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers. The home says all residents tested negative as of Feb. 6.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths; 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began

Of the health unit’s 938 cases, 809 are now resolved (five more since Monday) — approximately 86 per cent.

