COVID-19: Outbreaks at Lindsay nursing home, Brighton retirement home; HKPR reports 9 new cases

New COVID-19 outbreaks have been declared at a Lindsay nursing home and a Brighton retirement home, the region’s health unit reported Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit in its update issued at 3 p.m., an outbreak was declared Tuesday at Caressant Care on McLaughlin Road in Lindsay in the City of Kawartha Lakes and at Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County.

Case details were not immediately available.

The outbreaks join three other active outbreaks: Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford (one staff member), Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (one staff member) and at Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (one resident death, 11 residents and two staff members testing positive).

Also on Tuesday, the outbreaks at Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg and at Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay were both declared over.

On Tuesday the health unit reported nine new cases in Northumberland County and no new cases in the Kawarthas or Haliburton County. There were no deaths reported to keep the health unit’s total at 40 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020 — 36 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (28 due to an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon) and four deaths in Northumberland County.

There are currently 74 active cases among the 667 in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 38 in the Kawarthas, 34 in Northumberland and two in Haliburton County. There are 566 resolved cases among the 667 cases (approximately 83 per cent).

There are now 139 people identified as high-risk contacts, the health unit reported.

