COVID-19: Outbreaks at Campbellford retirement home, Fenelon Falls LTC; HKPR reports 2 deaths

Two more deaths and COVID-19 outbreaks were reported over the weekend by the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit.

One death each was reported in the City of Kawartha Lakes (36th death) and Northumberland County (fourth death). Case details were not immediately available.

On Saturday, the health unit reported an outbreak at Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills.

According to Sienna Senior Living, the company that owns the facility, a team member tested positive for COVID-19 following routine surveillance testing.

“All other team member results have come back negative,” the company said in an email to Global News Peterborough.

“Team members are tested regularly as part of our protocols to help protect them and residents during the pandemic. Any team member who is positive isolates at home and similarly, we work closely with the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Public Health Unit, following their direction to prevent further spread of the virus.

“We deeply appreciate the dedication and commitment of our team members and wish this individual a speedy recovery.”

As a precaution, all 106 residents were tested for COVID-19 on Saturday. The company says that as a result of the outbreak, all residents will remain in-suite and receive tray service for all meals, all activities, programs and social visitations are suspended and essential caregivers are limited to one designated caregiver per resident.

Thorough cleaning and health monitoring will continue.

“We have communicated with residents and families and continue to provide regular updates to ensure they are engaged in their loved one’s care,” the company said.

“We are grateful for the outreach from the public health unit, the team at Campbellford Memorial Hospital, as well as other local community partners. We look forward to vaccinations being administered in the near future. We thank our team members, residents, families and the entire community for the ongoing support as we collectively fight against COVID-19.”

There was also a new outbreak declared on Saturday at Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Case details were not provided. Global News Peterborough has reached out to facility owner Revera Inc. for details.

On Monday, the health unit also reported 18 new cases — 11 in Northumberland, six in the Kawarthas and one in Haliburton County. There are currently 70 active cases among the 660 in the health unit’s jurisdiction: 38 in the Kawarthas; 29 in Northumberland; and three in Haliburton County. There are 563 resolved cases and currently 126 people identified as high-risk contacts.

Outbreaks still remain declared at Christian Horizons group home in Cobourg, Hope St. Terrace long-term care in Port Hope, and Extendicare Kawartha Lakes in Lindsay.

