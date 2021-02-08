COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Pinecrest Nursing Home after staff member tests positive

Send this page to someone via email

Another COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont.

According to the Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit, the outbreak was declared on Friday at the 65-bed home. Administrator Jenelle Whalen says an asymptomatic staff member tested positive during ongoing precautionary staff tested conducted weekly at the facility.

“Pursuant to our ongoing infection prevention and control measures, the staff member was wearing appropriate personal protective equipment during all resident interactions and in all areas of the home,” Whalen told Global News Peterborough.

“Immediately upon being informed of this positive result, our director of care implemented additional outbreak measures, including cohorting staff where possible, suspending group activities, and isolating residents to their rooms with in-room meal service.

Whalen said all residents were tested Sunday and no residents are showing any symptoms at this time.

“We are hopeful that, through our ongoing efforts, we have been able to contain any spread of this virus within our home,” she said.

The long-term care facility was in the national spotlight last spring when it was one of the first long-term cares in Canada to be hit with the virus. From March to mid-May, the outbreak claimed the lives of 28 residents and the spouse of a resident.

COVID-19 vaccinations were delivered to the home last week.

“Even with this new positive case, very little will change at Pinecrest Nursing Home,” Whalen said.

“We have been COVID-19 free since May 14, but as this virus is still present in the province, many of our infection prevention and control measures remained in place, including active staff screening at the beginning and end of each shift, ongoing monitoring of residents, wearing the appropriate personal protective equipment at all times, and enhanced cleaning measures of all high touch surfaces.”

The outbreak was one of two new ones declared by the health unit. The other involves Cobourg Police Service, where three special constables tested positive.

Also on Monday, the health unit reported 23 new cases since Saturday (10 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and 13 in Northumberland County). On Saturday, there were three new cases (four in the Kawarthas, one in Northumberland).

There are currently 89 active cases for the health unit, up from 76 on Saturday.

Case data for Feb. 8, 2021. HKPR District Health Unit

Other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction include:

Extendicare Landmark Retirement and adjoining Extendicare Long-term Care in Cobourg: Declared Feb. 3, case details not available.

Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay: Declared Jan. 9 — 11 resident deaths and 31 active resident cases as of Monday (19 staff members as of Friday) at the 96-bed facility

Central East Correctional Centre (Outbreak A and Outbreak B): Declared Jan. 29 and Feb. 1. Three active cases among inmates as of Thursday, down from four Wednesday, according to the province. Two staff members have also tested positive.

Hyland Crest long-term care home in Minden: Declared Jan. 31 with two cases — both essential caregivers — as of Monday. The home says all residents tested negative as of Wednesday.

Regency long-term care home in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 30 with four cases — one resident and three staff members — as of Monday. “These staff members are currently isolating and recovering at home,” Southbridge Care homes said.

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth: Declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff members have tested positive since the outbreak was declared.

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope: Declared Jan. 1 — five resident deaths; 16 other residents and 15 staff members have tested positive since the outbreak began

Of the health unit’s 935 cases, 804 are now resolved — approximately 86 per cent.

