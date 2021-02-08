COVID-19: Death toll rises to 11 at Caressant Care McLaughlin long-term care in Lindsay

Send this page to someone via email

A month-long COVID-19 outbreak at a Lindsay, Ont., long-term care home has now claimed 11 lives after two more resident deaths were reported over the weekend.

According to Caressant Care McLaughlin, two residents deaths were reported on Sunday and there are now 31 active resident cases of COVID-19, up from 29 resident cases reported on Friday morning, plus an additional 19 staff cases. Updated staff numbers were expected later Monday, said company spokesperson Stuart Oakley.

The Haliburton, Kawartha Pine Ridge District Health Unit declared the outbreak on Jan. 9 after one initial positive case of COVID-19.

“Our deepest condolences to those affected,” the company said. “Families have been contacted directly by the home.”

The Red Cross and Ross Memorial Hospital have been assisting the 96-bed home on McLaughlin Road. The Lindsay hospital on Friday said it has provided four nurses, four housekeepers and a manager of environmental services onsite.

Residents are expected to begin receiving a COVID-19 Moderna vaccine this week, according to Oakley and the health unit.

Officials are also inspecting its HVAC system to determine if it’s possibly contributing to the spread of the virus in the home from the first floor and now to the second floor, despite extensive protocols in place since the onset of the outbreak.

“We are looking at everything in terms of the source of the spread,” said Oakley on Monday. “Nothing has been determined with regards to our HVAC system, there is no evidence at this time it is a source of the spread. There is a filter change being done today.”

The company was also dealing with an outbreak at its Mary Street retirement residence and the adjoining nursing home in Lindsay after a staff member tested positive in late January. No residents were affected.

Over the weekend the health unit declared the outbreak over at both facilities.

