Nova Scotia reporting 2 COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Nova Scotia is reporting 2 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the province’s active case count climbs back up to double digits.

There are now 10 active cases in the province.

Both cases are related to travel outside of Atlantic Canada with one new case located in the province’s western zone and the other located in the northern zone.

Health officials say both individuals are self-isolating.

“While our cases remain low, we only need to look at neighbouring provinces to see how quickly that can change,” said Premier Stephen McNeil in a press release.

“While we enjoy this long weekend, let’s continue to be vigilant by following all of the public health measures to keep each other safe.” Tweet This

Nova Scotia has reported 1,592 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, of which 1,517 are considered to be resolved.

There have been 65 COVID-19-related deaths in the province.

One person is in hospital as of Saturday. They are in the intensive care unit at this time.

“Getting tested regularly is important to catch cases early and limit the spread of the virus,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. in a press release.

“Even if you don’t have symptoms, I encourage Nova Scotians make a habit of dropping into a pop-up testing site or booking an appointment at one of primary assessment centres.

“It’s part of how we live safely with COVID-19.” Tweet This

There are two pop-up rapid testing sites being held on Saturday.

The sites are intended for those who do not have symptoms, have not travelled, have not visited a potential exposure location and have not been in contact with someone who has had a positive test.

There is one being held at the Kentville Volunteer Fire Department auditorium in Kentville, N.S., from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

In Halifax, there is a pop-up testing site being run at the Halifax Convention Centre on Argyle Street, from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A pop-up site will be run on Sunday at Royal Canadian Legion Branch 20 in Digby, N.S., from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Nova Scotia Health completed 1,322 tests on Friday. That moves the province to 301,961 completed tests since the pandemic began.